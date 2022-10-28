National First Responders Day: Training future EMS workers with and innovative approach

When training the next generation of emergency medical first responders, Hall Ambulance has honed a proven career path of success!
Opened in 2019, the Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy offers entry-level and advanced training programs for those interested in a career with the ambulance service, which serves 94 percent of Kern County’s population as its paramedic provider. The Hall EMT Academy prepares individuals to begin working in the 9-1-1 system in under 10 weeks, while current Hall EMTs ready to take the next step can apply for sponsorship into the Hall Paramedic Academy.
Since the training center is affiliated with Bakersfield College’s EMS Program, Academy students receive the same benefits as college students, including course completion certificates and college credits. The most significant differences are that students of the Hall EMT and Paramedic Academies get paid to attend class, and all their tuition, textbooks, uniforms and National Registry Exams are paid for by the company. On successful completion of either program, they have a full-time job at Hall Ambulance.
For Jaylen Hoyer, enrolling in the Hall EMT Academy allowed her to help her community in a positive way. Prior to joining Hall Ambulance, she was a nanny for two children and a full-time student attending Louisiana State University studying pre-law.
“When COVID-19 hit, I was sent home from school, and my plans completely changed,” she said. While looking for a new career path, she heard about the Hall EMT Academy.
“My dad definitely inspired me to do the EMT Academy,” Hoyer said. “While growing up, we would listen to the BPD on the radio scanner and watch scenes of incidents. Because of that, being a first responder always interested me.”
Her experience of going through the program was great! “The class was a perfect pace to keep me motivated and attentive. My favorite part of the class was the bond I got to form with my classmates before going into the field, as it was comforting to see familiar faces when we started working in the 9-1-1 system,” she said.
With just over a year of experience, Hoyer says she has enjoyed her job as an EMT. “People call 9-1-1 when they are at the scariest point in their lives. When we arrive, we provide immediate medical aid, which brings peace of mind to the family and the patient,” she said.
Hoyer already has her sights on advancing her career by applying for sponsorship into the Hall Paramedic Academy. “I wanted to get comfortable with my EMT protocols before becoming a paramedic. I am hoping to get into the next class.”
Cody Lewis is an example of someone who has successfully followed the career path offered by Hall Ambulance, having completed both the Hall EMT and Paramedic Academies. Before joining Hall Ambulance, he worked six years in a variety of positions for a bowling alley that, according to him, wasn’t very fulfilling.
He stumbled across an ad for the Hall EMT Academy and applied instantly. “After my first ride-along, I was hooked and knew this is what I was meant to do,” Lewis said.
What appealed to him most about the Hall EMT Academy was getting paid and trained for a career.
“I don’t know of any other agency that pays you to learn,” he said. “I was in a predicament where I couldn’t afford to quit my job and go to school full time. I had a family that I needed to provide for, and Hall Ambulance was able to provide me with a steady income and the ability to go to school full time, tuition-free.” He went on to say, “And, at the end of the Academy, you already have a job. No job hunting or sending out numerous applications.”
Lewis said he enjoyed his work as an EMT because it allowed him to make a difference in what is possibly the most challenging time in someone’s life. “I grew up in this community, and for me to be able to serve and give back is very rewarding.”
After some time working as an EMT, Lewis felt he was at a point in his career where he wanted to do more for his patients and take the next step to advance his skill set. He applied for sponsorship into the Hall Paramedic Academy. After 1,094 hours of training, plus 20 extra hours in hospital clinicals and 60 hours of field training, he became a paramedic in May.
Lewis says that the job satisfaction is the same from when he was an EMT to now being a paramedic, “The only difference is I’m able to do a lot more for my patients now, and that aspect is what I like the most.”
Graduates of the Hall EMT Academy start at $41,000 per year, while newly licensed paramedics begin at $61,000 per year, and both include terrific benefits.
If a career in EMS sounds interesting to you, the Hall EMT Academy is currently recruiting for Class 43, which is scheduled to start on Feb. 7, 2023. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. Apply at https://www.hallambcareers.com/emtacademy/
Mark Corum is director of media services at Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.