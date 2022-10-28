 Skip to main content
National First Responders Day: Training future EMS workers with and innovative approach

When training the next generation of emergency medical first responders, Hall Ambulance has honed a proven career path of success!

Opened in 2019, the Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy offers entry-level and advanced training programs for those interested in a career with the ambulance service, which serves 94 percent of Kern County’s population as its paramedic provider. The Hall EMT Academy prepares individuals to begin working in the 9-1-1 system in under 10 weeks, while current Hall EMTs ready to take the next step can apply for sponsorship into the Hall Paramedic Academy.

