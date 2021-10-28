National First Responders Day: Those driven to EMS careers share a unifying factor

What kind of person finds their way into an emergency medical services career? Their stories vary, each taking a different path but inspiring path, nonetheless. However, their commonalities are a deep need to help those in need of medical attention.
For Hall Ambulance Paramedic Shrey Patel, his journey began with his family’s desire to pursue the American dream. “I was born and raised in a small town in India until I was 6 years old before I moved with my family in hopes that it would provide my sister and me with an opportunity to further our education,” Patel said. He and his sister became the first two in their family to attend college.
His interest in medicine was sparked by his sister, along with his experience as part of the medical academy at Stockdale High School.
Shortly after college, he was looking for a job in the medical field that would be fun and exciting.
His sister recommended becoming an emergency medical technician (EMT).
“Little did I know that Hall Ambulance had a sponsored EMT Academy, where they would pay for my training and offer me a job at the end in one of the most prestigious ambulance companies in the state,” he said. Patel took the opportunity to not only chase his dream of working in the healthcare field, but also to aid the community that he had called home for the past two decades.
Patel loved his EMT job, but after four years, he felt that he could do more to help his patients. “I wanted to advance myself and be able to provide the best care for my patients, whether that was being able to administer more medications on the scene of a call or to gain the knowledge necessary to treat and comfort them to the best of my ability," he said. He applied for and was accepted into Class II of the Hall Ambulance Paramedic Academy.
For Patel, being a paramedic means that he is part of a team that gets to help people in their time of need.
“I love being able to comfort them when they are going through what is possibly one of the most difficult times in their lives," he said.
When J’Nise Evans was a child, she would play with her doctor’s toy set to try and take care of her sister’s fake sickness and injuries.
“Now, I get to do that for real,” the enthusiastic new EMT said.
Evans was working part-time in fast food while studying kinesiology in college but said what really interested her was the anatomy and physiology of the body, or how it works.
During her last semester of college, she decided to get into EMS.
“I loved the idea of becoming an EMT because every day would be different and exciting," she said. "Rather than working in a hospital or clinic, I would get to go out in the community and help people on scene.”
Her training started in June, and for eight weeks, she learned and gained hands-on experience in CPR, airway management, cardiac, and more as she prepared to become an EMT working in the Hall Ambulance 9-1-1 system.
About a month into her new career, Evans is ecstatic over her decision.
“I like working at Hall Ambulance because everyone is super friendly, and there is a lot of opportunity for growth," she said. "For example, my goal is to become a paramedic soon, and I can achieve this goal through the Hall Paramedic Academy!”
Sylvia Ricks’ introduction as an emergency dispatcher started when she lived 2,223 miles east in Duluth, Ga.
“My brother owned a gym and heard the police department was hiring for a communications specialist. He spoke to the chief on my behalf; I got an interview and got hired,” Ricks said.
Ricks returned to Bakersfield in December 2008. While looking for employment, she ran into a Hall Ambulance employee who asked if she had considered dispatching there as the company was hiring. She worked for two years as a Hall dispatcher before taking another job but soon returned.
“I left for another job, but the environment was not the same,” she said. Ricks explained how founder Mr. Harvey L. Hall was involved with everybody. When her daughter became ill, she reflected on how he contacted her and told her to take the time she needed, that her daughter was her priority.
Ricks has soared as an EMD and relief supervisor, resulting in her being named Dispatcher of the Year at this year’s Founder’s Day Awards. The satisfaction she gets out of her work is apparent.
“Helping others is what I enjoy most. I love it when the community calls and compliments the field crews or dispatchers. It’s their worst day, and then people call to say thanks for saving my life. It is nice to hear,” she said with a prideful smile.
Mark Corum is director of media services at Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.