National First Responders Day: Thank you for showing up day and night

Today I would like to take a moment to honor all first responders. Thank you to the men and women who comprise the diverse professions whose purpose is to serve others.
First responders are extraordinary community members who, in our moment of need, come to our aid. Evidence of their selfless service can be seen hundreds of times a day across our community.
On this National First Responders Day, I encourage you all to say thank you to your neighbor who may be an EMT who works graveyard shift, the dispatcher you talk to in a moment of crisis or to any first responder you may come across in uniform.
At the Bakersfield Police Department our mission statement is, “We partner with our community to protect the lives and property of the people we serve.” It is a goal and philosophy that we are constantly striving toward.
We train our officers starting in the academy, that in and out of the uniform they represent our department, our profession and the city of Bakersfield. This is reinforced during field training and ingrained in their minds throughout their career.
Your BPD officers often exceed the traditional role of first responders and take active roles within our community through volunteer work, mentoring children, service projects, sports activities and school programs.
We are also constantly looking for ways to be in the community to meet people on any given day, not just the hard ones when there is an emergency. On Oct. 27, the BPD hosted our annual Halloween event. More than 1,000 people attended last year for a way to be festive and safe.
Those are just a few examples of how we aim to partner with the community we serve.
The amazing men and women who make up the first responder community often volunteer and represent their departments outside of the job because they aim to make a difference in our lives, right here at home.
Thank you for showing up every day and every night. Thank you for always being there for us!
Greg Terry is chief of the Bakersfield Police Department.