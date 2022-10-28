 Skip to main content
National First Responders Day: Thank you for showing up day and night

Chief Terry.jpg

Greg Terry is chief of the Bakersfield Police Department.

 Courtesy of BPD

Today I would like to take a moment to honor all first responders. Thank you to the men and women who comprise the diverse professions whose purpose is to serve others.

First responders are extraordinary community members who, in our moment of need, come to our aid. Evidence of their selfless service can be seen hundreds of times a day across our community.

