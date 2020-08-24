First responders play an integral role in our daily lives. They're the ones we call when we need help, and these men and women risk their lives to protect us from danger. Even when most of society had to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, first responders continued to head into uncertain circumstances.
National First Responders Day is fast approaching, and now is your chance to thank these men and women for their efforts and sacrifices. In 200 words, send personal messages of gratitude to local@bakersfield.com. Submissions should include the writer's name and city of residence. The deadline is Monday, Sept. 7.
