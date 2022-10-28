 Skip to main content
National First Responders Day: Saving lives, property starts with dispatchers

The National Emergency Number Association says an estimated 240 million calls are made to 9-1-1 annually across the United States.

The association says public safety dispatchers play a vital role in the state’s emergency response chain, and are responsible for being first to respond during life-threatening accidents, wildfires, house fires, active shooter situations and potential suicides.

