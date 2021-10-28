National First Responders Day: Saluting our EMS first responders

Taking time to honor our first responders is essential, as these unsung heroes are humble to a fault, frequently saying, “I was just doing my job.” Their job is anything but ordinary, particularly over these past 20 months, during which they have been faced with record-breaking 9-1-1 call volume, including an overwhelming number of COVID-19 related requests for medical aid.
From traumatic injuries to medical emergencies, most of these EMS first responders will confess that is what appeals to them in never knowing what the day will bring. They are frontline warriors who see people at their worst, not feeling well, and in need of help.
My husband started Hall Ambulance 50 years ago, based on his ideals of care, compassion and community. Our EMS team carries this mantra forward and applies it to everything they do. For them, providing compassion is knowing that sometimes, holding a patient’s hand is the best medicine they need — now, more than ever.
In addition to celebrating our ground ambulance crews, I would like to highlight those who comprise the MEDEVAC 1 Flight Team, which consists of a registered nurse, paramedic and pilot. An air ambulance can respond quickly to the most rural corners of our county, minimizing the time it takes to get a patient with the most severe traumatic or medical emergencies to the hospital.
While the ambulance division is the core of our operations, Hall Ambulance’s Operational Communication Division serves as its nerve center. This dedicated group of emergency medical dispatchers is responsible for processing 9-1-1 calls and responding ambulances to virtually every request for medical aid throughout Kern County.
It is no secret that the lingering effects of the pandemic have taken a toll on healthcare providers. EMS workers are no different. Since the pandemic began, Hall Ambulance has transported 7,300 known or suspected patients of being COVID-19 positive. For every COVID-19 transport, a dedicated team of maintenance technicians is activated to decontaminate the ambulances. Since March 2020, they have performed nearly 6,000 decontaminations, with a peak of 880 in January. That volume tapered off until a new swell crested on Sept. 4, with 182 ambulances undergoing the stringent cleaning process. Repeatedly donning personal protective equipment in the hot 110-degree Bakersfield sun, continuing to wear masks for the duration of their shift for the protection of their patients and crew partner, and the concern of “am I bringing COVID-19 home to my family” weighs heavy on them. Yet, they remain dedicated to their EMS profession and making a difference for their community.
We salute all our first responders, who live, work and play in our city and county. For those working at Hall Ambulance, I am grateful for their commitment and for being a part of the Hall Ambulance family.
Lavonne C. Hall is president and CEO of Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.