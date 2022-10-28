National First Responders Day: Remembering those we lost

First responders swear to protect the community above their own lives. And sometimes, they don't make it home.
These are the first responders who died in the community during 2022.
Benny Alcala Jr.
A hero. Phenomenal dancer. Athlete. Doting father, husband and son.
The death of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Officer Benny Alcala Jr. evoked grief from hundreds throughout the community as they remembered the person who embodied these characteristics. His 43 years were too short; he was shot and killed Aug. 24 while charging his electric vehicle at the stations near Target on Stockdale Highway, mourners said.
“This was so senseless and tragic,” Joshua Farley, Alcala’s coworker at Wasco State Prison, sobbed before a grieving crowd during a vigil held in Alcala's honor.
Alcala left behind wife Valerie, and two teenage boys, Maxx and Anthony Andrew. The Bakersfield resident enlisted in the U.S. Navy immediately after high school and afterward became a Kern County Sheriff's deputy.
A suspect has been arrested and charged in Alcala's death.
Brian Falk
Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan knew July 14 was going to be a bad day.
When a division chief walked toward him and said Capt. Brian Falk, 47, had died while on duty at Station 23 in Fellows, a community near Taft, the loss echoed throughout the KCFD.
Falk, a nearly two-decade veteran of the department, was remembered as a man with a sly sense of humor who was dedicated to his craft. He ascended the ranks in record time, Duncan said at Falk's memorial, while adding Falk was in his academy.
But his main priority was his family, his wife and two sons.
“It was an honor to work with Brian,” Duncan said at a press conference the day after Falk died. “I have fond memories working next to him. But it was more of a privilege to get to know him as a man and who he was — a great father, an excellent friend. It was a privilege knowing him.”
Aiden Agnor
Tragedy hadn't finished with the KCFD. In the same week as Falk's death, 18-year-old Aiden Agnor was struck and killed when driving to work as a seasonal firefighter.
Lancaster-area native Agnor was remembered as a man who could do it all. He was a standout athlete and valedictorian at Quartz Hill High School and had his whole life ahead of him.
Agnor could have pursed any career, his family said, but he proactively chose to be a firefighter. It was in his blood: he would have been a fourth-generation firefighter, and two family members serve with the KCFD.
However, racking up accomplishments didn't only describe Agnor. He intervened when his friend got bullied and ultimately had to defend himself in a fight. Agnor coaxed laughter out of many, friends remember.
K-9 Hannes
The Kern County Sheriff's Office lost a beloved K-9 this year who died from heatstroke while searching for suspects.
Hannes joined the KCSO in March 2021 and was helping deputies search for suspects in a vineyard in August. The dog, who was born in October 2019, started to display signs of distress and died at an emergency animal hospital.
The KCSO wrote in a statement the dog loved to demonstrate his abilities for the community and trotted without fear into situations to ensure deputies went home safely. Hannes loved to be scratched, and greeted his handler, KCSO Deputy Robert Fisher, with a smile, wagging tail and eagerness to work.
"You touched this community, agency, K-9 unit, family and me more than you’d ever know," Fisher added in the statement.