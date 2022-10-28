National First Responders Day: Public Health's on the forefront of responding to emergencies, disasters

Public Health plays a critical role in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from emergencies and disasters of many kinds, often behind the scenes in lab coats and scrubs, but also in hazmat suits and protective equipment responding to an emergency in the field. Our teams stand ready to work on a variety of issues to protect public health, minimize injuries, prevent disease outbreaks and illnesses and respond to environmental hazards.
Emergency Medical Services works behind the scenes to ensure that the county’s emergency response system is running safely and smoothly. This team is responsible for ensuring the appropriate level of care is received in a timely manner when you call 911. They certify all local paramedics, emergency medical technicians, mobile intensive care nurses and emergency medical dispatchers. EMS also leads our emergency preparedness efforts, serving as Kern’s link to the state and other agencies if we need assistance, developing and implementing emergency response plans, and overseeing requests for medical equipment, supplies and staffing during times of emergency.
On-call emergency response teams respond to emergencies, often in conjunction with other agencies, involving food, sewage or hazardous materials to ensure proper clean-up and disposal occurs to ensure public safety. You may see our team responding to a traffic accident along the highway assessing the safety of the food being transported or a hazardous spill. Our staff ensures a safe and sanitary clean-up of these hazardous conditions on the road, surrounding landscape, or waterways.
Furthermore, our Environmental Health staff perform many critical functions during emergencies, such as wildfires and hazardous chemical releases. These functions include conducting shelter assessments, testing drinking water supplies and performing food safety inspections. For example, when local shelters are open due to evacuations, our team will work to ensure that shelter remains safe and sanitary during its operations. We will also work with state and federal agencies following a wildfire to conduct debris removal operations of properties to ensure hazardous conditions are properly remediated.
Finally, our Disease Control staff work to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and focuses on case investigation of more than 80 reportable communicable diseases. This team was on the forefront of our COVID-19 response; it's work that continues still to this day. Their goal is twofold: to identify risk factors, exposure events, and other information that allow us to figure out how transmission occurred, and to identify other individuals who may have been exposed and interrupt further spread. Communicable disease investigations keep food workers from serving food while they're sick with communicable illness and case investigations can lead to nationwide recalls of contaminated food items.
It's comforting to know there are numerous first response agencies, such as law enforcement, fire and medical teams partnering to keep our friends and families safe and healthy, oftentimes in the middle of the night as we sleep or quietly behind the scenes. These heroes among us deserve our recognition and celebration and we are proud to work alongside these admirable public servants.
Brynn Carrigan is director of Kern County Public Health.