National First Responders Day: Public Health's on the forefront of responding to emergencies, disasters

Public Health plays a critical role in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from emergencies and disasters of many kinds, often behind the scenes in lab coats and scrubs, but also in hazmat suits and protective equipment responding to an emergency in the field. Our teams stand ready to work on a variety of issues to protect public health, minimize injuries, prevent disease outbreaks and illnesses and respond to environmental hazards.

Emergency Medical Services works behind the scenes to ensure that the county’s emergency response system is running safely and smoothly. This team is responsible for ensuring the appropriate level of care is received in a timely manner when you call 911. They certify all local paramedics, emergency medical technicians, mobile intensive care nurses and emergency medical dispatchers. EMS also leads our emergency preparedness efforts, serving as Kern’s link to the state and other agencies if we need assistance, developing and implementing emergency response plans, and overseeing requests for medical equipment, supplies and staffing during times of emergency.

