National First Responders Day: Offer your thanks to a first responder

When was the last time you thanked a first responder?

Today, The Bakersfield Californian encourages you to share kind words with a police officer, sheriff's deputy, emergency dispatcher, firefighter, EMT, paramedic or medical provider who makes a difference in our community, day in and day out.

