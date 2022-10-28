National First Responders Day: Offer your thanks to a first responder

When was the last time you thanked a first responder?
Today, The Bakersfield Californian encourages you to share kind words with a police officer, sheriff's deputy, emergency dispatcher, firefighter, EMT, paramedic or medical provider who makes a difference in our community, day in and day out.
These men and women respond on a moment's notice to save lives and protect property. On this National First Responders Day, The Californian — along with leaders in these professions — salute those who go above and beyond the call of duty to serve us when we are hurt, suffering and in need of immediate help.
We honor the first responders who have died in the last year. We report on the use of drones to help law enforcement and firefighters. We share the stories of first responders' contributions outside work. And we invited the community to share their gratitude for first responders via letters of thanks.
A special thanks to Hall Ambulance Service, Inc., the sponsor of this year's special section.