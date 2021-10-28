National First Responders Day: Nonprofits, fundraisers give back to first responders

When tragedy strikes, it is a first responder's job to console a victim or protect the community.
However, who takes care of the first responders?
The Californian interviewed some nonprofits throughout Bakersfield that aim to help peace officers and their families.
Kern County First Responders Support Group
President of Kern County First Responders Support Group Daniel Ortiz watched an ambush unfold through social media posts in 2016.
This ambush turned into a shooting, which left five Dallas police officers dead, and many injured by 25-year-old Micah Xavier Johnson, according to several news outlets. This shooting was the deadliest attack on law enforcement.
“My son looks over at me and says, ‘Dad, what can we do to help our officers?’” Ortiz remembers.
That sentiment resulted in tangible outcomes. Ortiz, who has many family members in law enforcement, donated 10 Level 3 ballistic vests, which can cost from $800 to $2,000, he said. Departments nationwide face budget cuts, forcing officers to don or use worn-out equipment during unsafe situations.
“One of the officers … teared up because he knew was going to be safer,” Ortiz said. “and (be) able to go home at the end of the day safe to his family.”
The nonprofit hosts raffles and other fundraisers within the department to raise money for equipment, burial services and a myriad of other financial concerns. They can sell about 1,000 tickets within peace officers’ circles, and they will sell out, Ortiz said.
“With Kern County, ... the help is always there,” he added. “We just need to orchestrate it, channel it.”
These efforts have only grown since then, Ortiz said. The group helps EMTs, nurses and other first responders who may not be recognized as a traditional first responder.
The nonprofit also hopes to create support groups. Many peace officers may not accept therapy because seeking help will be placed onto their record, Ortiz said.
“We're trying to make a safe haven for first responders to come in and get the help they need, and not have to worry about it,” he said, “and … not (be) scared to be able to ask for help.”
Ortiz recalls many nurses and EMTs at Kern Medical felt as if they didn’t do enough when Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas died on June 25 in a mass shooting that left four others dead in Wasco. Therefore, he sent a KCSO chaplain to offer to talk to anyone needing that help.
He said he hopes to create a group to meet once or twice a month to discuss their mental health. This effort has stalled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People just need an ear, somebody to talk to,” Ortiz said. “We have lots of senior officers and first responders … that want to be part of this peer support group.”
In total, Oritz estimates the organization cobbled together about $100,000, not including equipment, donated to law enforcement. There is no personal agenda, he said — it’s just the “humane thing to do.”
Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation
Angela Barton, president of the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation, said it started because it aimed to fill a gap.
Local law enforcement lacked search and rescue equipment typically provided by state or federal agencies, Barton said. The foundation was born in 1988 and has grown to work with 29 local departments.
The foundation provides scholarships for students seeking a career in local law enforcement.
Every year, the non-profit group hosts an “Officer of the Year” awards dinner. The nonprofit sends letters to the chiefs, asking for the submission of actions by the officers and citizens who impacted Kern County. For Barton, seeing officers cry as they receive recognition is impactful. Often, the officers say they did not know anyone cared about their service.
The nonprofit hosts a variety of speakers who educate the community about the dangers citizens and law enforcement face.
The board contains active and retired law enforcement and local business owners. Barton, the first female president, joined the board and worked her way up through the ranks. This is her third term as president.
She was kidnapped and assaulted as a young child. She developed a deep respect for the officers who saved her and made her feel safe.
“We need to support each other,” Barton said. “That's really my heart and that's my message.”
TiPs for CHiPS
Shannon Ehly knows firsthand the devastating effects of a loved one's death.
When California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Ehly, her husband, passed away in 2010, the grief set in. And then the bills and myriad other circumstances set in, she recalls.
The creators of TiPs for CHiPs approached her with a check and asked where she would like to donate the money. She immediately knew the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Widows and Orphans’ Trust Fund should receive the check.
“Whenever you know our loved one passes away, they're the families' first responders,” Ehly said. “I just wanted to give back what I had been given.”
She, and other members, started an annual fundraiser. Community members could buy plates of food served by CHP officers. The officers serve the drinks and clean the dishes, Ehly added.
The nonprofit has two goals: to raise money for widows, but also give the public a chance to interact with an officer in a non-punitive setting, Ehly said, “it makes them approachable and they answer any questions,” she said.
The positive effects of this group are felt throughout the year. Many people ask Outback Steakhouse, the traditional location of the fundraiser, when the next event will be held. Ehly regularly recives thank-you cards from families with CHP officers.
Overall, the event also provides widows with a sense of community, Ehly said.
“Anytime you're giving back you are being positive,” Ehly said. “It brings a form of ... of comfort.”
Kern 999 Foundation
Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Hudnall wended through the Kern River Valley Canyon's narrow twists and turns in 2006, transporting a woman.
A BMW, driven by Los Angeles attorney Patrick Wilsey, drifted into Hudnall’s lane. The vehicles collided and the the deputy's SUV plummeted into the Kern River Canyon, killing Hudnall and injuring the woman, The Californian reported at the time.
Chief Financial Officer of the Kern 999 Foundation Billy Owens and others watched how these events impacted the Hudnall family. Amid the grief, one thought emerged.
“What if this happened again tomorrow?” Owens said members thought at the time.
After brainstorming, the fledgling Kern 999 Foundation decided to hold a motorcycle ride, which raised $17,000 for the Hudnall family. This one-time donation led to the creation of an organization law enforcement agencies rely upon to help out officers, Owens said.
Events by this nonprofit range from bestowing small tokens to large events. This past year, the foundation raised $40,000 for the Campas family through a golf tournament. The annual motorcycle ride raised about the same amount.
The foundation also provides gas cards for peace officers who need to travel for medical appointments, and even provides money to feed their families, Owens said.
“No matter what … we will be there to provide … to the officers and the survivors,” Owens said, who added $400,000 has been raised since the start of the foundation.