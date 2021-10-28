National First Responders Day: Kern Medical recognizes first responders

National First Responders Day recognizes the heroic men and women who make the tireless commitment to serve. We are both honored and humbled by the works of those who put their lives on the line every day for people they don’t even know. The challenges our community faced in 2020 have unfortunately continued in 2021. But one constant remains, and that is dedication of these people.
At Kern Medical we see them in our emergency department and throughout our organization. And behind the scenes there are countless others who show up every day to ensure first responders are there to care for those in need. EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement and emergency dispatch personnel serve the needs of our neighbors and friends, even as they are uniquely challenged by the pandemic’s risks to their own health and welfare.
The lingering effects of COVID have far surpassed what anyone imagined when it started over 18 months ago. Today at Kern Medical, we are caring for more patients with COVID-19 than at any time during the entire pandemic. Its effects on society and on hospital operations can also be seen with the dramatic increase in trauma and behavioral health services.
Kern Medical has always been a busy trauma center, averaging 235 trauma activations each month. Almost immediately after the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, this number increased to approximately 290 traumas a month and has not decreased. Just as we have experienced this dramatic increase in traumas, the number of patients presenting with behavioral health challenges has also increased considerably. First responders are there at the very beginning of each of these incidents to treat and care for these patients.
Kern Medical is thankful for our community’s first responders. Their action and dedication are heroic and have made our community safer. We recognize and thank all of you; you have saved lives with caring hands and smiles that bring comfort to those in need. The personal sacrifices that first responders and their families have made are tremendous. Please accept our deepest gratitude for all you have done, and will continue to do.
Scott Thygerson is president, Hospital and Clinic Operations, at Kern Medical.