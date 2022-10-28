National First Responders Day: KCSO deputies are part of our community

Being a first responder in Kern County is a unique experience unlike most of California. Kern County is such a diverse community with diverse landscapes. This is home or it becomes home. Our deputies and staff live and work in Kern County. Many were raised here. We are neighbors, and friends; our children attend the same schools and play in the same sports leagues.
We’ve seen our community come together through countless causes and events. This time of year, we prepare for Halloween and harvest events for the schools and community groups throughout Kern and as the holidays approach we start the planning process for events like Shop with a Cop and delivering Christmas baskets. We’ve had deputies return to homes from calls for service to provide gifts and groceries to families who just needed that positive interaction from a deputy.
Throughout the year we have deputies participating in marathons, helping deliver canned goods and teaching school-aged students about sports fundamentals. A rich sense of pride for one’s community is truly the most important part of community-oriented policing. We thank you, Kern County, for being part of that partnership.
This is where you live and work. You have a sense of ownership and pride over Kern County, your town, your area, your community. Each community within Kern County has characteristics and people that are unique to that community.
Each deputy and staff member are individuals, a human being. The same sense of pride and ownership is shared. We are fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters. There isn't a separate community exclusively for KCSO. Your community is my community.
Together, through shared goals, we continue to serve this community. Through partnership and commitment to community relationships we can address the public safety issues of each community. The diverse landscapes, the diverse people and diverse communities flourish and thrive through an approach of community-oriented policing. We’re all in this together. We all want a safe place to live and work. We are committed to enhance the safety, security and quality of life for all of the residents of Kern County.
If you are interested in pursuing a career in public service at Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Text “JOIN KCSO” to 661-669-8319 or call 661-776-5320.
— Lori Meza is the public information officer for the Kern County Sheriff's Office.