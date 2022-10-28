 Skip to main content
National First Responders Day: KCSO deputies are part of our community

Being a first responder in Kern County is a unique experience unlike most of California. Kern County is such a diverse community with diverse landscapes. This is home or it becomes home. Our deputies and staff live and work in Kern County. Many were raised here. We are neighbors, and friends; our children attend the same schools and play in the same sports leagues.

We’ve seen our community come together through countless causes and events. This time of year, we prepare for Halloween and harvest events for the schools and community groups throughout Kern and as the holidays approach we start the planning process for events like Shop with a Cop and delivering Christmas baskets. We’ve had deputies return to homes from calls for service to provide gifts and groceries to families who just needed that positive interaction from a deputy.

