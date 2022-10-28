 Skip to main content
National First Responders Day: KCFD appreciates your trust in us

Zachary Wells 64933c2f-d4ba-45a1-9276-6ffbeebc78cb

Kern County Fire Department Deputy Chief Zachary Wells

 Courtesy of KCFD

The Kern County Fire Department has the distinct honor of protecting and serving the citizens of Kern County, including both incorporated and numerous unincorporated communities. Our county is the third largest in California. It is also bigger than the land area of Rhode Island, Delaware and Connecticut combined. With an extensive response area comes a large and complex responsibility that requires us to prepare for all-hazards responses, including responses to fires, medical aids, vehicle accidents, technical rescues, hazardous materials spills and other miscellaneous incidents.

In 2021, we responded 95,000 fire engines, ladder trucks and other equipment out of 47 fire stations to assist in mitigating 63,000 emergency and non-emergency incidents. Also, in 2021, your firefighters documented approximately $411 million saved in property value and contents through their direct and immediate actions. While the demand for service increases yearly, our mission has stayed the same. Your Kern County firefighters are "dedicated to protecting life and property by providing effective public education, fire prevention and emergency services every day. We are committed to proudly serve our community in the safest, most professional and efficient manner."

