National First Responders Day: 'It was very close': Firefighters explain their struggles, victory battling the French Fire

A strange red and orange glow in the distance caught the attention of residents along Sawmill Road, west of Lake Isabella.
Flames from the nascent French Fire crested the hills and burned toward them. Firefighters pounded on doors, ordering everyone to leave — or risk death — on Aug. 18.
“I was pretty certain that we weren’t going to be able to stop it,” said Kern County Fire Department Capt. Beau Bishop, in a video about the French Fire uploaded onto social media. “It was inevitable. I hoped that we would, but … I was trying to prepare myself for the worst.”
The French Fire ultimately ravaged 26,535 acres and became 98 percent contained Sept. 13. At its height, 3,500 civilians were evacuated from communities such as Wofford Heights, Kernville, Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Pala Ranches and many others, said Serena Baker, the public information officer for the Bureau of Land Management in an email.
At a briefing on Aug. 25, U.S. Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson said the fire is suspected to be started by humans. However, the cause remains under investigation, Baker said.
Countless others were impacted by the smoke. Five injuries and 15 illnesses overtook the responders containing the blaze.
Firefighters began battling the conflagration descending toward Lake Isabella — however, Mother Nature had other plans, said KCFD Capt. Gary Blake.
To subdue the flames, crews created a plan to tame the front and back of the wildfire. The wind was forecast to change direction in the afternoon, Blake said. However, the weather shifted that morning.
The fire did a complete 180 at about the morning of Aug. 20, sending firefighters scrambling, said Blake, who has been with the KCFD for 21 years. Their methods to battle the blaze’s front were now useless because that flank became the back.
“It creates a real dangerous situation,” Blake said.
At this point, Blake knew the fire headed toward Alta Sierra, threatening cabins and houses.
In that region, and throughout the inferno, “ember showers” rained down upon fire personnel. Fireballs created new blazes, or spot fires. The embers fell arbitrarily and ignited dry vegetation and houses, Blake said.
These conditions presented themselves every day in Alta Sierra, Blake added. Calculations allowed the crews to determine which landing embers would actually cause flames.
The math showed 80 percent to 100 percent of the embers would erupt and make new fires, separate from the main wildfire, Blake said.
Inaccessible terrain, dry vegetation and warm weather egged the flames, creating difficult taming conditions, KCFD public information officer Sean Collins told The Californian on Aug. 27. Drought conditions caused the beetles to eat the dry bark, which allowed flames easy access to chew through, he added.
For the Alta Sierra region, one method saved many houses: backfires. A backfire is human-made flames between the fire and what they intend to save. That way, the fire cannot burn in that region. Some residences were still lost.
“We would have lost half of Alta Sierra if they hadn’t gotten that burn ... done that night,” Blake said. “They were only supposed to be on 12-hour shifts. But ... they worked a 24-, 30-hour shift ... to save that community.”
Blake dreaded the “witching hour” — the time starting around 2 to 6 p.m., he said, chuckling that his blood pressure also increased. Winds blew embers everywhere, spreading flames throughout the region. These embers climb massive groups of trees, creating a flaming torch, he added.
“You're talking about 100-foot flame lengths, embers cast everywhere — for multiple hours,” Blake said. “The wind (would) start shifting. Mother Nature (created) this wind, but then the fire was creating its own little patterns and responding.”
Jay Busby owns a cabin in Alta Sierra. His family bought the land in 1926 and built a cabin in 1927; it was refurbished multiple times throughout the years, he said. His grandchildren, the sixth generation to visit the house, love the area.
He is no stranger to fires in that region, and measured burn spots miles from his house over the years. This time around, he said, he saw the flames destroy land about 200 yards from his residence.
“It was very close,” Busby said. “We’re very thankful and respectful.”
Many firefighters credit their victory to local knowledge. Area residents understand local conditions, such as weather and topography, to help fight the flames. As of Oct. 1, crews contained 99 percent of the conflagration and worked to smother hotspots, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Southern California Edison continues to patch up destroyed power lines, according to BLM.
The conditions became too extreme at one point and Blake, an incident leader, told crews if they wanted to leave, they could. Not one did, though some were unfamiliar with the region. Fire personnel came from across California and the nation to aid the battle.
The fire destroyed 19 single-family residences and 30 minor structures, Baker said.
“I walked away from the French Fire ... really proud to be a Kern County firefighter,” said Blake, who is stationed in Lake Isabella. “The level of firefighting from our guys was beyond compare. ... We truly made a difference on that fire because of that experience that we had.”