National First Responders Day: 'It’s like a family': CHP officers step up to ease family's pain after loss

One year had passed since 11-year-old Nolan Merritt played sports.
That activity was reserved for the boy and his father, Bakersfield California Highway Patrol Officer Scott Merritt. The 42-year-old father of two rarely sat still when watching his kids play, coaching them in the dugout and practicing with them.
In short, Scott Merritt’s memory was intertwined with competing. He was himself a lover of football and baseball.
“He was always our backbone,” said Shanon Merritt, the wife of Scott Merritt.
Playing sports became too overwhelming for Merritt’s children when Scott Merritt died from COVID-19 complications in September 2021, leaving behind his wife and two children, Nolan and Madison Merritt.
“I would have never dreamed that it would have happened like this,” Shanon Merritt said.
Understandably, nerves wracked Nolan Merritt when his first baseball game rolled around Sept. 18 of this year.
But dozens of CHP officers were there to ease those nerves.
In a surprise to Shanon Merritt, several CHP officers — including one from Sacramento — showed up to Nolan Merritt’s first game to cheer him on.
“It made me feel happy,” Nolan Merritt said in a phone interview.
“Having those guys there took a little bit of that edge away,” Shanon Merritt added.
CHP Sgt. Blake Bookout recalled learning Nolan Merritt signed up for baseball this year and thought it would be a nice gesture to show up with other officers to support the Merritt family. Roughly 15 officers descend upon a Bakersfield baseball field to wish Nolan Merritt good luck and cheer him on.
“Losing his dad is never going to be repaired or replaced,” Bookout said. “But, I hope in that moment maybe (Nolan) felt a little bit better.”
Nolan Merritt’s first game was right around the one-year anniversary of Merritt’s death. The past year has been incredibly difficult for the Merritt family, Shanon Merritt said.
“It’s hard,” Shanon Merritt said. “Even going to practice, seeing other boys with their dads — it’s hard. So, for them to show up like that when his dad couldn’t, it was so heartwarming.”
She recalled a time when Nolan and herself went to Dick’s Sporting Goods to pick out baseball gear. That was Scott Merritt’s department, she recalled, and they couldn’t pick out the gear for themselves because it was triggering.
Just like with Nolan Merritt’s baseball game, a CHP officer came by and helped them out.
“That’s just how (CHP officers) are,” Shanon Merritt said. “It’s like a family.”
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.