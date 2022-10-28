 Skip to main content
National First Responders Day: 'It all happened so fast': Local residents recall how dispatchers aided baby's birth

T&T Liberty Safe women

Debbie Skaggs, left; Deanna Turner, center; and Debra Van Camp were all working a normal January afternoon shift when a woman started to give birth in the T&T Liberty Safes parking lot. Pure instinct, along with the help of a dispatcher and other first responders, allowed the women to successfully help another woman give birth. 

 Courtesy of T&T Liberty Safes

First responders typically arrive during someone’s worst moments in life.

But, that isn’t always the case. And it certainly wasn’t in this instance when three local civilian women helped usher in new life with dispatchers’ help.

