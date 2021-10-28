National First Responders Day: Honoring those who serve our community

National First Responders Day is commemorated each year on Oct. 28.
Today we thank and salute the women and men who serve our community day in and day out, on a moment's notice, and often when we're facing some of the most trying times. They put aside their own needs to serve ours.
No matter what department or agency they work for, they're making a difference for others, saving lives and property.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we also recognize those dedicated to their patients as they work in hospitals and health care.
We invite you to join in saying "thank you" to all those who have taken on the title of first responder and selflessly serve, going beyond the call of duty during difficult times.