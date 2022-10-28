National First Responders Day: Heroes wanted; perfection preferred

More than ever, California relies upon the daily efforts of first responders to keep our cities and towns from spiraling into third-world conditions. There is no better example than the responsibilities placed upon our police officers. They are expected to prevent, respond, resolve and solve crimes, domestic disagreements, mental health episodes, homelessness and everything in between.
As California has reduced sentences for convicted criminals at every turn, provided leniency for repeat offenders, retroactively eliminated gang-related enhancements, and provided earlier release opportunities for inmates, the burden falls on police officers to keep up with increasing numbers of those who have already proven prone to violence but who are no longer being held in our prisons and jails.
This reliance upon police officers as first responders comes at a time when interest in such positions is declining at an alarming rate. A national survey from the Police Executive Research Forum conducted in 2021 found a 25 percent increase in retirements and 18 percent increase in resignations compared to 2020. While increased numbers are leaving the profession, nationwide hiring rates and applications to become a police officer have declined, leaving many police forces understaffed and overworked even where there are resources available for hiring.
While California police agencies are struggling to recruit new officers, the state has passed legislation that allows both the public and distant state agencies to further scrutinize actions of police officers, often leaving officers in constant uncertainty about their future. For example, in 2020, the California Legislature passed a bill that took away review of officer-involved shootings of unarmed civilians from local district attorneys and exclusively placed that responsibility with the state Attorney General’s Office.
Deemed “an important tool to directly help and maintain trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” the Attorney General’s Office assumed this important responsibility beginning in July of 2021. Over the ensuing 15 months, the Attorney General’s Office has had 25 separate incidents involving officer-involved shootings fall under its purview. To date, there have been zero reports issued by the attorney general issuing any conclusion whether a shooting will face prosecution or was legally justified. Even the Attorney General’s Office has stated that the program is grossly underfunded from the state, and without resources to support it, the attorney general cannot provide timely reports to the public and the officers involved, who are still left waiting to know whether their job performance will expose them to homicide prosecution.
The responsibilities of police officers are monumental, and perfection is increasingly the expectation of an officer’s performance. Police officers are tasked with addressing the most dangerous and violent offenders, investigating their crimes, and taking them safely into custody. In this process, California police officers are subjected to assault at a rate of about 10,000 times per year — with more than 2,500 of those assaults including the use of a firearm, knife or other dangerous weapon.
In conducting their regular duties, officers had always been subject to review of their conduct by their department, but the proliferation of body-worn cameras ensures that nearly every aspect of an officer’s job performance is recorded and reviewable at any time. Additionally, new legislation requires many accusations of misconduct not only to be reviewed by the officer’s department, but also by a state agency that provides another layer of review and investigation as well as the ability to “decertify” or disqualify an officer from further employment.
Amid ever-evolving laws, California’s police officers must have a resounding commitment to public safety and service. When considering a career in law enforcement, police officers must now contend with constant monitoring of their job performance, increasing violence and assaults against them, and what must often seem like the endless scrutiny of job performance. To sign up for, or remain employed as a police officer is, under today’s standards, a heroic act of public service that should be recognized. From those brave enough to accept the responsibility of being a police officer, California sets a high standard that must constantly be met.
Will those remaining in the police officer profession be given the respect that such high standards deserve? Will all of these changes quell the voices that paint law enforcement in broad strokes because of the actions of the few? It has yet to be seen, but for now, here in Kern County and throughout the state, we need more police officers, and an honest job posting reads simply: “Heroes wanted; perfection preferred.”
Joseph Kinzel is a Kern County assistant district attorney.