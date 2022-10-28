 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National First Responders Day: Heroes wanted; perfection preferred

Joseph Kinzel

Kern County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel

 Courtesy of the Kern County DA's Office

More than ever, California relies upon the daily efforts of first responders to keep our cities and towns from spiraling into third-world conditions. There is no better example than the responsibilities placed upon our police officers. They are expected to prevent, respond, resolve and solve crimes, domestic disagreements, mental health episodes, homelessness and everything in between.

As California has reduced sentences for convicted criminals at every turn, provided leniency for repeat offenders, retroactively eliminated gang-related enhancements, and provided earlier release opportunities for inmates, the burden falls on police officers to keep up with increasing numbers of those who have already proven prone to violence but who are no longer being held in our prisons and jails.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget