National First Responders Day: Heroes inspiring hope

In 2017, Congress designated Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day, but as this pandemic has taught us, this day is more than just a mark on the calendar. To the first responders, including our own frontline health care teams, emergency medical personnel, police, fire and sheriff, dispatchers, and all essential workers who have demonstrated immense courage over the past year — a deep and sincere thank you. Thank you for your hope. Thank you for your strength. Thank you for your humankindness.
Your work during the pandemic has been inspiring. You have kept our community safe even during the most challenging times. You answered the call in the darkest of hours. You are the heroes inspiring hope within our hearts.
Our deepest gratitude is for the heroes who fill our halls. From the front desk of our emergency rooms to the kitchens in our cafeterias. From our pharmacy to the people who keep the lights on, computers running, and our spaces cleaned and ready for patient care. To those who work tirelessly in human resources and employee health and our teams in radiology, respiratory and lab. The physicians, nurses and techs who save lives, comfort families, and hold the patient’s hand when they are frightened and alone.
At Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals, our halls are filled with so many different people serving so many different roles. All of them working together, answering the call to serve their community. All of them, working to fulfill our ministry’s mission — to serve the common good.
As first responders, you have demonstrated unprecedented selflessness and compassion in the face of unprecedented times. And, we think you’re heroes. So on Oct. 28, we invite the community to join us in taking a moment of gratitude for health care workers and emergency personnel throughout Kern County. As we collectively work toward an end to this pandemic and healthier future for all, our first responders will forever be the heroes who inspired hope and healing.
Ken Keller is president and CEO of Memorial Hospital and Bruce Peters is president and CEO of Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield.