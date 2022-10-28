 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National First Responders Day: First responders never think twice to save lives

DanielWolcott-1a.jpg

Daniel Wolcott, is president of Adventist Health Kern County.

National First Responders Day is a great opportunity to thank the heroic men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our community. As the leader of Adventist Health in Kern County, I am incredibly proud of our healthcare heroes. The challenges that COVID-19 brought in 2020 and 2021 didn’t waver their commitment.

Now, as our lives return to a more normal time, I would like to encourage everyone to continue to thank and appreciate our dedicated heroes. These are the people we turn to when we need help; doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement, members of the military, emergency dispatch personnel and countless others behind the scenes. We need them should natural disasters, tragedies and accidents interrupt our daily lives.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget