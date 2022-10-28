National First Responders Day: First responders never think twice to save lives

National First Responders Day is a great opportunity to thank the heroic men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our community. As the leader of Adventist Health in Kern County, I am incredibly proud of our healthcare heroes. The challenges that COVID-19 brought in 2020 and 2021 didn’t waver their commitment.
Now, as our lives return to a more normal time, I would like to encourage everyone to continue to thank and appreciate our dedicated heroes. These are the people we turn to when we need help; doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement, members of the military, emergency dispatch personnel and countless others behind the scenes. We need them should natural disasters, tragedies and accidents interrupt our daily lives.
In healthcare, we hear many stories of extraordinary things people do to help others. At Adventist Health, we call this Sacred Work. I’m reminded of two such stories that illustrate the Sacred Work that took place over this last year in Bakersfield and Delano. Stories where people jumped in to help without thinking twice.
In Delano, a shootout between two groups of people ended with a gunshot victim outside our emergency room entrance. Our employees jumped into action to help when an angry man with a gun pulled up. Our team took dramatic steps to protect the gunshot victim from further injury by physically putting themselves between the victim and the suspected shooter before the police responded.
In Bakersfield, a registered nurse was walking from the Human Resources building, a few blocks from the hospital, when a car pulled into a nearby parking lot. Frantic parents began screaming for help for their baby, who was not breathing. This put the nurse in the right place at the right time a block from the hospital.
She placed the infant on the grass near the parking lot, began performing CPR, and told the parents to call 9-1-1. That’s when a certified nurse practitioner for AHPN also happened to be nearby and jumped in to help. The two were able to get the baby to respond and start breathing again and ran the child to the emergency room before an ambulance arrived.
The baby was saved thanks to the quick and heroic work of two people who didn’t think twice to jump in and help those in need. Amazing examples of Sacred Work in action.
I know there are countless other stories of bravery and heroism that take place each day in the Golden Empire.
Today, and throughout the year, I hope you will join me in appreciating these heroic men and women who risk their own lives to save others so that our friends and families are protected in times of need. Because until you put your life on the line for another life, you don’t truly know what lifesaving is about.
Daniel Wolcott is president of Adventist Health Kern County.