National First Responders Day: Family, friends remember slain Deputy Phillip Campas as a family man

Deputy Phillip Campas was a Marine and a member of the SWAT team in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. He died in the line of duty July 25 while responding to a domestic violence situation which left four others, including the shooter, dead.
Behind the uniform was a man devoted to his family and service above all else, his family and friends told The Californian.
Phillip Jesse Campas was born Jan. 23, 1986 in Bakersfield. Mother Christine Campas remembers him as a “good smiley baby.”
As a baby, Phillip had a contagious smile, and loved to be cuddled. Family members and friends would pick him up and refuse to set him down, she added.
Jesse Campas, Phillip’s father, and Christine raised him with faith. Jesse’s mother, Nana, herself joined the military and influenced Phillip spiritually, they both said.
“Without your faith, you would be lost,” Christine said. “We raised (our kids) … with commitment and dedication.”
Growing up, Phillip loved playing sports, Christine said. He played T-ball, soccer, baseball, basketball, roller-blade hockey and football. He excelled at every sport — and, in the future, in his career. But his parents noted he worked hard to achieve every ounce of his success. Furthermore, once Phillip learned his talent, he taught and lifted up others as well, Jesse said.
“We sat back and watched, and he just did it,” Christine said. “(He) always wanted to help others. His actions really spoke to it — to everything he did.”
Phillip and Jesse bonded over their yearly fishing or hunting trips. Jesse took Phillip trout fishing throughout his childhood in Northern California. When his son joined the Marines, they took an annual trip to go elk hunting. His father loved the time to bond with his son and the lessons learned from those trips.
“It’s a thing a father hands down … it teaches values,” Jesse said. “You learn what kind of person you are out in the mountains. It’s a lot of work, but it is a lot of fun being together.”
Jesse remembers a time buffalo hunting, and Phillip shot a bison from 20 yards away with his bow and arrow.
“The smile and look on his face after that was the best,” Jesse said. “He just started bowhunting about a year and a half ago (because) he thought it was more challenging. I was getting ready to go bowhunting for elk. But we didn't get that chance.”
Russell Martin has known Phillip’s parents since they were all sophomores in high school. He considers Phillip his son, and watched him grow up. He recalls even at that young age, Phillip treated everyone with respect. His parents instilled this characteristic, Martin said.
Phillip graduated from Noble Elementary, Washington Junior High and then went to high school at East High. He began playing football as a freshman and was the starting quarterback for much of his high school career. He even played basketball and baseball, his mother said.
As a teenager, Phillip never hid anything from them, his mother added.
“I just loved the conversations we had,” Christine said. “We had a good relationship. I loved that and I miss it.”
In high school, he met his future wife, Christina, and married in 2011. They didn’t become friends until their junior year and then dated after high school, his wife said in an email. Shortly after, both went their separate ways and met again in 2009, she added.
“We knew we were always meant to be,” Christina said in an email. “Even from miles away I knew how much he loved me.”
Phillip attended one semester of Bakersfield College, where he was also the quarterback, his mother, Christine, said. One day in 2005, he told his parents he wanted to enlist in the Marines.
“We were just surprised,” Christine said. “Where did it come from?”
Jesse Campas, his father, was also a Marine. He informed Phillip of the extent of the sacrifice, but Phillip had his heart set on serving his country. Phillip was deployed in 2008 in Afghanistan and after, became a Parris Island drill instructor in 2010.
“His selfless nature called him to protect and serve his community just like he had while serving our country,” said Christina, his wife. “He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need without need for recognition, he did everything quietly and behind the scenes.”
Phillip was never one to forget his family during his service. He, along with his mom, surprised his younger sister Adrianna Hernandez at her job at Kern Medical. He walked in with a bouquet of flowers, and both siblings started crying, Hernandez recalled.
“People see him as this tough drill instructor or Marine or sheriff,” said Hernandez, who added he was the typical protective brother. “But, he had a soft side. He would do anything for his family — he was a family guy.”
His sister said Phillip motivated her to be the best one could be. Her son looked up to him and imitated his uncle’s mannerisms.
“He was just awesome, protective over anyone and everyone that he knew,” Hernandez said. “God, I miss him.”
Cynthia Ruiz, Phillip’s godmother and Christine’s friend for more than 40 years, said she gave him a coin when he left for the Marines. The coin had a guardian angel, and she told him to remember God was with him amid the hardships. When he came home, Cynthia recalled Phillip telling her he lost the coin the day he came home.
“I thought, ‘That’s because the coin served its purpose,’” Ruiz said.
After serving as a Parris Island instructor, Phillip joined the KCSO in 2016. Kent Sakamoto, Phillip’s friend for 20 years, said his impact spread throughout the organization — though Campas was there for five years, it felt like it had been 20. Sakamoto admired his work ethic, his energy to learn and leadership qualities.
“He wanted to be the best Marine he could be, he wanted to be the best drill instructor he could be,” Sakamoto said. “When he came over to the sheriff's office, he wanted to be the … best SWAT operator. … If he was going to put effort into it, he was going to do it right.”
His whole family shared that Phillip loved his family and would do anything for them. That made him get up in the morning. Christina, his wife, said he and their three kids loved watching movies together in their living room, while enjoying popcorn.
“We always knew how much he loved us and how he only wanted the best for us,” she added. “We were his everything and he would do anything to protect us.”
Many peace officers encounter heightened scrutiny from society, Ruiz said. Phillip made her feel as if the good parts about law enforcement could shine through.
“Phillip was good,” Ruiz said. “He gave me hope. Hope that he wasn't alone — that there were more deputies like him out there.”