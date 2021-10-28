National First Responders Day: Dispatchers offer hope, reassurance and immediate help

“911, what’s your emergency?”
This is the question our public safety dispatchers ask all day, every day. It’s part of our jobs. However, the people on the other end of that phone line are potentially facing the worst day of their lives, and that question is their first sign of hope and reassurance that help is on the way. They are trained specifically for giving life-saving instructions over the phone, or through text, during an emergency.
On this National First Responders Day, I am honored to be part of the staff of dispatchers at the Kern County/Bakersfield City Fire Emergency Communications Center. Every day, dispatchers are challenged with new and ever-changing situations, and when that phone rings, they have no idea what will be on the other end of the line.
They hear the fear and the screams — both on the phone and over the radio. They instruct families to evacuate when their homes are on fire. They provide CPR and Heimlich instructions to scared loved ones. They explain how to administer Narcan to an overdose patient. They help deliver countless babies and lost hikers.
Our Emergency Communications Center has been an essential part of major disasters, here in Kern County, including the 2016 Erskine Fire, the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquakes, or even as recent as the 2021 French Fire.
No matter what the situation calls for, our highly trained staff are ready to answer that call and provide medical and fire instructions until emergency personnel arrive.
Our dispatchers work with 17 different law enforcement agencies and three private ambulance companies. In 2020, our dispatchers handled more than 450,000 calls for service, requests and information.
It takes a special individual to become a 9-1-1 professional and I am incredibly blessed to work with such dedicated and hard-working men and women. This job is fast-paced, highly stressful and requires excellent multitasking skills. It takes a special person to stay in control and handle emergencies in a non-visual environment and they all are truly the unsung heroes.
Christy Shaff is the dispatcher supervisor at the Kern County/Bakersfield City Fire Emergency Communications Center.