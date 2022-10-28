 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National First Responders Day: CHP provides safety, service and security

Captain Vincent Pagano

Capt. Vincent Pagano is the commander of the Bakersfield California Highway Patrol office. 

 Courtesy of the CHP

The men and women of the various Kern County California Highway Patrol offices are members of this community just like anyone who lives and works here. They are mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, husbands and wives, friends and acquaintances. It truly means a lot to all first responders when they feel supported by their community, especially one that takes the time and effort to create a day to recognize us. It is this type of expression from the community which keeps first responders going when times get rough.

Your California Highway Patrol first responders are no exception. The tragedy and pain they witness on our highways every day takes a toll on them and their loved ones. The resilience they show every day is awe-inspiring. I can say personally, without a doubt, I continue to go to work every day for two reasons. First, the selfless people I work with daily, and second, the great community we serve and are part of here in Bakersfield.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget