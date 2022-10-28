National First Responders Day: CHP provides safety, service and security

The men and women of the various Kern County California Highway Patrol offices are members of this community just like anyone who lives and works here. They are mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, husbands and wives, friends and acquaintances. It truly means a lot to all first responders when they feel supported by their community, especially one that takes the time and effort to create a day to recognize us. It is this type of expression from the community which keeps first responders going when times get rough.
Your California Highway Patrol first responders are no exception. The tragedy and pain they witness on our highways every day takes a toll on them and their loved ones. The resilience they show every day is awe-inspiring. I can say personally, without a doubt, I continue to go to work every day for two reasons. First, the selfless people I work with daily, and second, the great community we serve and are part of here in Bakersfield.
There are two members of the CHP Bakersfield Area I especially want to mention for their selfless and generous acts toward not only our community, but also to their fellow co-workers.
CHP Public Safety Dispatcher Camille Dunshee volunteers her time to assist other employees with mental wellness. Through her own initiative, she has established a wellness library providing an opportunity for any employee to find a wellness or self-help book to read. She gives her time to assist others when they need a friendly shoulder or ear to listen.
The second person I want to mention is Officer Kevin Perkins. Officer Perkins is one of CHP Bakersfield’s motorcycle officers and does an outstanding job every day he works. He volunteers numerous hours of his off-duty time to support the physical wellness of his co-workers and applicants wanting to join the California Highway Patrol. Officer Perkins has worked diligently to repurpose a room at our office, creating a fully equipped workout gym for area personnel to use. He also volunteers weekly to train CHP applicants with their physical fitness, in an effort for them to be better prepared for the vigorous schedule and physical training at the CHP Academy.
These are just two examples of many first responders who are sacrificing each day for the community and for their fellow co-workers. They are true heroes not because of the jobs they hold, but also because of the way they live their lives each day helping others.
In closing, I would like to say thank you to the greater Bakersfield community for recognizing all first responders on this day. Your California Highway Patrol is working hard for you each day to provide the highest levels of safety, service and security to the communities they serve.
Capt. Vincent Pagano is commander of the California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area.