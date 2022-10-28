National First Responders Day: Celebrating our nation’s and hometown heroes first responders

In every community across the United States, whether rural or metropolitan, suburban or wilderness area, our nation’s first responders are ready to respond when an emergency, disaster or tragedy strikes.
You might think activating these superheroes would require some elaborate notification system like spider senses or the bat signal, but requesting help is as simple as dialing three numbers, 9-1-1. Within moments, an emergency dispatcher ascertains the caller’s need while letting them know help is on its way.
Such requests might be for a domestic violence situation requiring law enforcement, a three-alarm structure fire requiring multiple firefighters and apparatus, or a grandfather experiencing sudden cardiac arrest prompting ambulance paramedics to respond.
In certain situations, like natural disasters, the combined resources of fire, police and EMS are needed to provide aid and the highest level of public safety. Most recently, we watched first responders and good Samaritans spring into action in the moments after Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida, followed by South Carolina.
This same commitment from first responders can and has happened in Kern County during earthquakes, wildland fires and multi-casualty incidents. Being a first responder is a calling for individuals who hold compassion for others and want to make a difference for their community, sometimes at their own peril.
In celebration of National First Responders Day, I want to share my heartfelt gratitude to the Hall Ambulance paramedics, EMTs, registered nurses and emergency medical dispatchers. They have remained dedicated to answering the call when someone falls victim to sudden illness or injury. While the pandemic, at least for the moment, seems to be at long last behind us, the number of people requiring an ambulance each day has reached epic proportions. Our emergency medical professionals have hardly been able to catch their breath. Unfortunately, for some, like many other healthcare providers across the nation, the demands over the past two years proved too much, leading them to leave EMS. Without a doubt, the work is hard, but knowing your efforts to assist someone experiencing a medical emergency contributed to a positive outcome, is the greatest reward!
I suspect that the increased call volume is partly a result of so many who postponed their healthcare needs or had critical surgeries and procedures delayed or canceled over the pandemic. I have taken several proactive measures to meet the need and provide some relief to our overtaxed paramedics and EMTs.
First, Hall Ambulance has contracted with out-of-area ambulance companies to provide additional ambulances and crews. We are working with a temp agency to bring in more paramedics (much like hospitals have done with traveling nurses). Lastly, my company has retained a local industrial safety company to provide additional EMS resources. I want to thank them, too, for their assistance in caring for the communities Hall Ambulance serves. All of this has been done at my company’s expense, as we work to ensure that no call for ambulance service goes unanswered.
In closing, I would like to thank The Bakersfield Californian and its staff for producing this annual special edition honoring our hometown heroes in observance of this federal holiday. Their commitment is also worthy of commendation!
Lavonne C. Hall is president and CEO of Hall Ambulance Service, Inc.