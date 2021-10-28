National First Responders Day: BPD aims to embrace community, combat falsehoods about law enforcement

Today is Oct. 28, National First Responders Day. This is a day established by the United States Congress to recognize and honor the men and women who have dedicated themselves to serving others and willingly responding to the most mundane, the most unimaginable and tragic circumstances in our society.
Our society has had a long fascination with law enforcement and even the best sources of information often create an inaccurate and distorted view of who these heroes are and what they do for us every day and every night. The various types of media portrayals, from both news and social platforms, have created the perception of some that police officers are cold, mechanical and uncaring.
This is so far from the truth.
We in law enforcement must accept some responsibility for these perceptions because we have for too long been distant and disconnected from the communities we serve. We can positively impact these perceptions by engaging our communities and being transparent in areas where we have not traditionally been.
So, who are the men and women who have answered the call to serve in this most noble of professions? They are your family, fathers, mothers, friends, neighbors, customers and coaches; they are ordinary members of our community who have chosen a profession which demands that they put others before self.
The average shift for a police officer is not filled with excitement and danger; although, there are times when an officer is thrust into very dynamic, chaotic situations and must make very difficult, split-second decisions. They are certainly the ones who will run to the danger to rescue or protect a community member. They are also the ones who investigate criminal activity, provide assistance in a medical emergency, search for a lost child, hold the hand of an injured motorist and bring justice to victims of violence in all of its ugly forms.
Bakersfield is our home, and we are appreciative of your continued support. The last year has been a trying time for our community and the policing profession. Lockdowns, protests, global events, sweeping legislative changes, political turmoil and a national rising crime rate have continued to apply pressure to all of our community.
Throughout this, the men and women of the Bakersfield Police Department have strapped on their duty belts, put their body armor and uniform on, said goodbye to their families and entered the streets of Bakersfield to do their job: partnering with our community to protect the lives and property of our home and the people we serve. I am proud of our organization, I am proud of the ordinary people who have answered the call of service.
Greg Terry is chief of the Bakersfield Police Department.