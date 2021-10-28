National First Responders Day: BFD unceasingly strives for perfection

The Bakersfield Fire Department vision statement affirms: “To forge an extraordinary fire agency through a focus on quality all-risk service that exceeds our customers’ expectations.” This statement confirms our continual focus toward perfection as a fire department. Not that it will be attained; however, it will remain what we strive for and unceasingly chase.
We endeavor to carry out this collective vision and it is witnessed every day in your Bakersfield firefighters and dispatchers who have an attitude of constant improvement. Bakersfield firefighters are engaged in an all-risk service designed to handle the most precarious and hazardous situations. Please understand that the profession of any first responder is far beyond collecting a paycheck. It is an oath we took to protect the public and provide you with quality customer service.
With the various threats that arrive year after year that may harm the community, we must be trained to a level of proficiency that lends to the customers’ confidence in our ability to assist during your worst times when you need us most. Additionally, we must always seek best practices in all areas related to fire, emergency medical services, hazardous situations, rescue and public education events that better serve you, the customer.
For this reason, I explain from our vision statement that we have a focus toward perfection, because we know that new hazards and global issues may occur that we must be prepared for and constantly have a think-forward mentality and way of approaching our duties. While this state of perfection may never be achieved, we will never cease to reach for it, because that is what you expect, and even more importantly, we expect that same development from ourselves as firefighters and dispatchers.
These professionals are under constant stress to study advanced ways of mitigating possible new threats while remaining vigilant in their training for hazards they have confronted since firefighting began. Calls for service continue to accelerate at an alarming pace while firefighters and dispatchers navigate ever-changing hazards. They are not allowed to miss a beat but must commit to higher levels of training and resourcefulness in an all-risk environment with less human and physical resources that are required for the ongoing battle.
This statement shouldn’t alarm you, because Bakersfield has the best fire service in the nation serving you. However, it’s a reminder to appreciate them not only on Sept. 11 or National First Responders Day, but in a manner that keeps them in your thoughts and prayers on any given day.
Every morning when I wake, I say a prayer for my department asking for their overall protection when faced with danger of any kind and for a commitment to serve to the best of their abilities. Whereas I recognize that the mental, physical and emotional toll this job takes on an individual is real and it’s difficult to understand unless you’ve been a first responder or are close to one. Bakersfield firefighters and dispatchers are profoundly important to me, because I watch as they prove themselves in the work they do. They hold themselves to a standard and vision that is difficult to attain, but one that they will never give up on, which is a perfection of service to the community.
National First Responders Day is a kind sentiment to those who deeply care and view their profession as critical to the overall protection and safety of the community. And as many of you do throughout the year, I ask that you please continue to thank your firefighters when you see them out and about in the community. I know they don’t expect it, but they truly appreciate it.
Anthony Galagaza is chief of the Bakersfield Fire Department.