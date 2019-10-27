“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” — John F. Kennedy
Ashamed to tell her family, an elderly woman fights back tears as she explains that thieves convinced her to mail them thousands of dollars. Her accounts are emptied; she doesn’t know where to turn. The investigator knows there is likely little ahead but frustration and paperwork, but she takes notes and does her best for the victim. Compassion is a part of all we do.
A young woman driving home from a night out is struck at 90 miles an hour by a habitual DUI offender. Her innocent shattered body lies in a debris field 100 yards wide. Through the cold early morning hours, we painstakingly examine the scene, gather the evidence, and reconstruct the crash to give the victim and her family their best chance for closure. Knowledge, attention to detail, and a sense of duty are the Professionalism that will keep our community a little safer.
A 5-year-old boy lies covered by a sheet in a dimly lit side room at a hospital. The doctors did what they could, but the damage done by the gang member’s bullets cannot be undone. The first cop on scene, who carried the boy to the ambulance, sits nearby, unwilling to leave the child we couldn’t save. A Bakersfield Police Department Chaplain and your Chief of Police stay at the boy’s side until the morgue arrives. There will be an investigation and an arrest. In this most emotional and demanding of cases, Accountability will lead us not to vengeance but to justice.
As I write this message to our community in recognition of National First Responders Day, I reflect on the work our Bakersfield Police officers do every day. I have often said I am proud to be your chief and I am humbled to sit in this office. These are not just words.
Your Bakersfield Police Department does not just hang our guiding values on the wall; we strive to live them day in and day out. We are human beings — mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, husband and wives. We feel joy, pain, pride, and yes, despair. Like all humans, we are flawed — we make mistakes, but we come back each day trying to be a little bit better than we were yesterday. Our goal is to make this department and our community a little safer, a little better, each and every day.
I say thank you to all who work for your Bakersfield Police Department. I ask our community to do the same. “Now is our time .... we can make a difference together!” I believe that and I challenge this community to embrace it.
“The Bakersfield Police Department partners with the Community to protect the lives and property of people we serve.”
I am proud to be your chief!
Lyle D. Martin is chief of the Bakersfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.