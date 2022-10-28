National First Responders Day: A tribute to our first responders

Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are dedicated to supporting first responders as they work to save lives and protect our communities. Among them, our everyday heroes who we are incredibly grateful for are our physicians, clinicians and support teams who provide safe, quality, compassionate care, often under demanding and challenging circumstances.
On National First Responders Day, we honor and thank you for your humanity, kindness and commitment to Kern County.
“First responders risk their lives in selfless sacrifice daily to save others from harm. It takes a special kind of person to ‘run into the fire’ and provide assistance to those in need, regardless of the harm they face. Their commitment, stoicism, dedication and courage are attributes we should all aspire to. I am so very grateful for our healthcare heroes and first responders for their sacrifice and service to keep us safe and healthy.”
— Ken Keller, president and CEO, Memorial Hospital
“As a newcomer to the community, it has been an honor getting to know our frontline care teams and first responders. I am so grateful for the work you do in our hospitals and in our community. Thank you for helping others when they can’t help themselves, for showing up to difficult situations ready to help, and for being a hero to those in need. You are so appreciated, and I am so thankful for your service.”
— BJ Predum, president and CEO, Mercy Hospital
“The bravery, courage, commitment and love our hospital first responders exhibit are beyond measure. While it is important to recognize first responders on Oct. 28, honoring them is an endeavor that does not have a time limit.
"I want our first responders to know that I wish I could take a portion of the pain that you have lived out in your lives. It is because of you we are standing here today. Sometimes the only prayer is: ‘May the peace that passes all understanding be yours.’”
— Lisa Jacoby, director of mission integration, Mercy and Memorial Hospitals
“Working in healthcare has given me a whole new perspective on what it means to be a first responder. There are so many men and women who work diligently outside of our clinical departments to ensure that patients receive the safe, quality care they deserve when entering our hospitals. From the person transporting patients to imaging, to the chef who thoughtfully puts together nutritional menus, to the environmental services worker keeping our hospitals clean, and the patient experience leader who advocates for their care — our commitment to excellence in service to our community is only lifted because of their dedication and service to our ministry.
"These servant leaders are always in my heart. My life is far better because of these dedicated men and women.”
— Robin Mangarin-Scott, VP marketing and communications, Dignity Health Southern California Division - North
“I want to recognize our hospital first responders for working selflessly and around the clock to provide safe and quality care to our patients. I believe everyone in the hospital is a first responder as they all deliver our mission, vision and values as a part of healing and wellness to the people we serve.
"Words will never be enough to express my sincere admiration and gratitude for all the men and women who selflessly serve and make great sacrifices to care for others.”
— Michelle Caton-Wheeler, director of Emergency Services, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
“First responders, those in the community and those in the facility, are all a part of the healing ministry in our community. Each has made personal sacrifices, especially during the pandemic, to continue providing care to our community. Thank you for your commitment to our patients, their loved ones, our community, our hospitals and your team during this pandemic. You are the heart of our ministry and you continue the legacy of our Sisters of Mercy through the work you do each day. We are extremely blessed to have each of you as part of our team.”
— Amy Brown, chief nursing officer, Mercy Hospital