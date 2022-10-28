 Skip to main content
National First Responders Day: A tribute to our first responders

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 3.26.17 PM.png

Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals thanks heroes in the health care field.

 Courtesy of Dignity Health

Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are dedicated to supporting first responders as they work to save lives and protect our communities. Among them, our everyday heroes who we are incredibly grateful for are our physicians, clinicians and support teams who provide safe, quality, compassionate care, often under demanding and challenging circumstances.

On National First Responders Day, we honor and thank you for your humanity, kindness and commitment to Kern County.

