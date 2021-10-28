National First Responders Day: A time for reflection and gratitude

Since the earliest days of the pandemic, Bakersfield Heart Hospital’s number one priority has always been to protect our staff, physicians, patients and visitors. When the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine was approved for emergency use by the FDA, Bakersfield Heart Hospital physicians and staff lined up to accept the COVID-19 vaccine. I was proud to see how many BHH staff members wanted the vaccine to not only keep themselves and their families safe, but because they truly cared about the health and safety of our entire community.
On Jan. 11, as soon as the green light was given from the FDA, we opened our lobby to vaccinate all people in the first phase. We kept it open to help as many people as we could. We vaccinated healthcare workers from doctors' offices, pharmacies and other healthcare facilities initially and continued as Kern Public Health opened each new phase. We are the smallest hospital in Bakersfield, but decided we needed to do our part to keep our community members protected. With the help of Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield nursing students, we were able to vaccinate over 15,000 people.
My favorite group of people was the 75 and older and the following phase of 65 and older. Both groups came out in multitudes and were most delightful. I had the pleasure of working the clinics in registration, traffic control and the day-to-day tweaking of logistics. We got better with each clinic (I have to admit it started out a little chaotic at first) but the best part was interacting with everyone. I heard stories from some who remembered getting the polio vaccine when it first came out in the 1950s. I also heard funny stories about grandkids, dogs and neighbors. One 85-year-old man had two little ladies in his community urging him to get vaccinated. He said with a smile, “I only came because they just won’t leave me alone.”
Bakersfield Heart Hospital staff and volunteers worked very hard to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Everyone who came to our clinics was so appreciative, and their kind words and gestures made it all worthwhile. Thank you to every community member who participated in our clinics. We made some new friends and saved lives. Everyone involved looked forward to and treasured each clinic very much.
I recently read that coronavirus will live with us in one form or another for the rest of our lives. Remember, the best defense against COVID-19 and its variants is to get vaccinated. With the holidays quickly approaching, it’s even more important to do your part. By taking preventative actions now, we can protect our family and friends from this deadly virus. You can visit myturn.ca.gov to find a vaccination clinic near you.
I want to thank our community for doing your part in getting vaccinated, masking in large groups and remaining diligent with social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing. And to all the first responders for their tireless efforts during the pandemic, thank you for keeping everyone safe. It is my hope that Kern County can continue on this path together with resilience, courage and grace. As we head into the next chapter, please remember to be kind to each other because we are all in this together.
Michelle Oxford is CEO of Bakersfield Heart Hospital.