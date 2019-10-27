Doug Jauch knew from an early age that he wanted to be a police officer.
Local law enforcement would visit his class at Castle Elementary School and when he attended O.J. Actis Junior High, he participated in youth softball tournaments sponsored by the Bakersfield Police Department. Teams were coached by police officers and the kids who won the tournament had an opportunity to play against them.
Those interactions made Jauch realize that law enforcement can impact a community far beyond their duties on the job. He knew then that, that was his calling. That became his passion.
“It’s just something I had a desire to do throughout the rest of my life,” he said.
He married his wife, Kim Jauch, at 20 and started a family soon after. Doug Jauch worked for W.A. Thompson for 10 years before deciding to pursue his childhood dream. He enrolled in Porterville College’s Reserve Officer Program and became a reserve for the Bakersfield Police Department in 1998. He then attended an academy to become a CDCR officer. But after working in corrections for a few years, he realized his passion wasn’t being in a custodial setting. He wanted to be on patrol.
As he finished the last portion of the reserve academy, he became a lateral police officer and was hired by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in 2001.
“Seems like yesterday,” the 51-year-old, 18-year veteran said. “It’s not one of those careers where you come into work every day wishing it was time to retire. You honestly get to the point where you come into work going, ‘Wow, retirement’s right around the corner and I don’t know that I’m ready to do that yet.’”
Doug Jauch had two specific goals when he joined KCSO: become a K-9 handler and retire at the rank of sergeant. He achieved the former, working as a K-9 handler for five years, and as chief deputy for KCSO, he surpassed the latter.
But Doug Jauch’s proudest moment may have been when his sons Tylar Jauch and Kristopher Jauch told him that they, too, wanted to become police officers themselves.
“When they both came and told me they want to be cops, I sat them both down and told them that I would support them and I would help them, but I wanted to make sure that they were doing it because it was their dream and not mine,” Doug Jauch said. “They said no, it was their dream.”
Like his father, Tylar Jauch knew he wanted to be a cop at a young age.
He remembers hanging out with his dad as he got ready for work when he had day shifts and staying with him until he went to bed when he worked graveyards.
“I basically grew up with a bunch of law enforcement stories,” Tylar Jauch said.
Tylar Jauch joined the Kern Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy a few months after graduating high school and was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in 2011, six months before his brother was hired by KSCSO as well.
“It was fun when my brother was there because we were both at the jail and we got to work together,” Tylar Jauch said.
But after a year and a half, Kristopher Jauch, who was in the Marine Corps for four years before joining the academy, left KCSO and joined BPD.
Brand-new deputies with the Sheriff’s Office are typically assigned downtown, working in the courts or the county jail. Kristopher Jauch saw a faster route to working patrol through the Bakersfield Police Department. He was also able to become a K-9 handler sooner with BPD. He and his K-9 partner, Phoenix, have been working together since March 2018.
“The things (Kristopher) wanted to do in his career, the Bakersfield Police Department lined up better for him,” Doug Jauch said. “The things that Tylar wants to do in his career, the Sheriff’s Office lines up better for him.”
With his sons now police officers themselves, Doug Jauch found himself looking at things from a different perspective. When it was just him going to work, he never worried about whether he would come home or not – he knew he would. He wasn’t concerned for his safety because he knew he was going to take care of himself.
“When your sons go into it, now I understand what my wife and my kids went through because when they go off to work, I have that concern,” Doug Jauch said. “My phone rings in the middle of the night and I know they’re working, the first thing that comes to my mind isn’t, “I wonder who’s calling.” The first thought that comes to your mind is, “God, please don’t let anything happen to my kids.” It’s a different perspective for me, one that I never even gave a second thought when it was just me going off to do this job, but now that it’s my kids, yeah there’s concern there.”
It’s a feeling Kristopher is experiencing himself now that he has kids of his own.
“I’ve got a 4 year-old and a 1 year-old and it definitely changed when we had kids,” he said. “Before that, I thought I was invincible. My wife’s never been very vocal about her concerns but my 4-year-old is.”
But he reassures his son, whose main concerns revolve around not wanting his dad to leave for work, that they’ll spend their free time together when he comes home.
Kristopher Jauch can already picture the possibility of his kids following in his footsteps, much like he and his brother followed in their dad’s.
“Cops always make jokes about how they should have been a fireman instead,” Kristopher Jauch said. “My dad tried to convince me to be a fireman. Now I see his point of view – going to work every day and thinking, ‘I don’t want my children to do this.’”
But he is prepared should a third generation of Jauchs join the police force, ready to pass on the advice that his father gave to him – make time for the family and be safe.
“I’m proud of both of them because they both have the right heart to be in law enforcement,” Doug Jauch said of his sons. “They both want to go out and help the community. I know that they’ve chosen a career path that’s going to be rewarding for them and is going to allow them to take care of their families. I’ve told my boys that I’m always going to love them, but my job wasn’t to be their friend. My job was to make sure that they were successful human beings that contributed to society. I think they’re doing that. I’m proud of them and I’ll always be proud of them and I think they’ve got great careers ahead of them.”
