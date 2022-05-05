National Day of Prayer observed throughout Kern County

A number of groups got together throughout Kern County in support of the 71st annual National Day of Prayer.
The recognition of the day was codified into law as the first Thursday in May in 1988, but the tradition goes back to President Harry Truman, who first proclaimed the day on July 4, 1952, according to nationaldayofprayer.org.
“It’s a personal reflection of accountability,” said Chaplain Tony Andrews, director of mission and spiritual care at Adventist Health Bakersfield. “And for this National Day of Prayer, the theme is ‘Exalt the Lord Who Established Us.’ So, it’s really … exalting God who created us and give him the recognition that he deserves and to seek that direction in our lives, in our families, in our communities and in our nation.”
Adventist Health Bakersfield was one of several local organizations to take part, which included a prayer for the nation led by Kern District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, a prayer for the community by CityServe Director Cherese Grell and Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Bakersfield, who prayed for the hospital, among others who spoke at the event.
Zimmer said she was honored to take the opportunity when asked by the hospital.
“I’m very thankful that we are allowed to live in a country that permits us to pray every day and speak publicly about our faith,” Zimmer said by phone Thursday. “I prayed for our nation and I thanked God for the blessings that we have received so richly for over 200 years.”
Ken Frech, co-director for Cru Inner City Bakersfield, shared similar gratitude for the freedoms that allow for such a celebration of faith, noting all were welcomed at the gathering he helped organize Thursday afternoon in downtown Bakersfield by the Liberty Bell.
“We’re seeking his blessing on America, to maintain our liberties,” Frech said, describing what the day means for him, “that we would be good stewards of the blessing that God has given Americans, to help us and other people.”