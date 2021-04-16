National Day of Prayer event set for May 6

The 69th National Day of Prayer will be celebrated on May 6 with an event at the Liberty Bell downtown.
Always held the first Thursday in May, this annual event has been part of the community for more than 30 years. This year's theme is “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty."
Just under an hour, the gathering will feature praise song and prayers said for different groups including armed forces/law enforcement, led by pastor Dave Champness; national, state and local leaders, led by pastor Milt Cole; community and families led by Catherine Waldon; and churches and Christian organizations led by Dr. Jeff Chandler.
Attendees will gather at the Liberty Bell in front of Kern County Courts Building at Truxtun and Chester avenues for the event starting at noon.