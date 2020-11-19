Narcan, also known as Naloxone, will be distributed Saturday in Taft in an effort by Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services and Bakersfield Recovery Services to help people who may be at risk of an opioid overdose.
The organizations have schedule a free drive-thru event, complete with training on how to use the medication, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Side Recreation Center, 500 Cascade Place. The first 100 vehicles to arrive can get a Narcan kit free of charge.
Visitors are urged to wear a mask and stay in their vehicles in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“Narcan distribution and training is key to local efforts to continue to address the opioid crisis in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that has increased not only the physical distance between individuals, but the risk of overdose for those that are using alone,” Ana Olvera, substance use disorder division administrator for KernBHRS, said in a news release Thursday.
For information about the event, contact KernBHRS Public Information Officer Mitchall Patel at 661-203-6395, or send an email to mpatel@kernbhrs.org.