Nabokov, Naipaul ... and Narcan? Kern Libraries' naloxone program still going strong

If the past three months have shown anything, it’s that there’s been something long overdue at our libraries, and it isn’t books. It’s Narcan.

“We encourage everyone to come and grab some,” said Stevi Travis, who’s worked as a librarian on and off since 2007. “Because you never know what you’re going to run into on the streets.”

