Tuesday night should have been the moment Garces Memorial High School seniors were waiting for their whole lives: dressed in caps and gowns, surrounded by friends and family, and finally walking across the graduation stage to accept their diplomas.
Instead of the traditional graduation ceremony, however, seniors buckled up for one final cruise as students through campus, turning out to be an even more memorable experience for the 109 graduates.
At the beginning of April, it was announced Catholic schools under the Diocese of Fresno, which includes Garces Memorial High School, would not hold traditional graduation ceremonies in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than leave seniors without a fitting end to the year, administrators planned a drive-through trip down memory lane, which featured photos of the students' four years at the school and individual award honors.
"You can Zoom a lot, but it's the physical presence, the being able to see your face, to see your emotions ... we missed that," said Debra Sakowski, assistant principal for academic affairs.
Beginning at 7 p.m., students and their families — in decked-out cars with balloons, written messages, signs, photos and even some seniors in trunks — drove past Sam Tobias Field, the aquatics center and other buildings on campus. Photos of students were hung up, and a slideshow highlighting in-person memories from just a few months ago played.
As they drove into the stadium, students' names and achievements were announced, along with "Pomp and Circumstance" playing in the background.
"I was surprised to see all they did, and it was special to hear my name called out," said Alvaro Lopez, who received the Lou Alice Koelzer Memorial Scholarship.
At the end of the route, graduates stepped out of their cars, one at a time, for a photo in front of the school with their graduation caps, at a socially-distanced 6 feet. They even got to take a photo with a personalized Garces Memorial class of 2020 face mask.
"If this isn't a memorable way to end the year, I don't know what is," said Associated Student Body co-President Natalina Antongiovanni when she got to the end of the parade route. "This is honestly my favorite Garces memory. This makes up for it all."
Throughout the night, students got to see and wave at each other, faculty and staff and even Sam the Ram, albeit from a distance.
Being away from school for two months has been difficult for Nichole Acosta, along with missing out on special end-of-the-year trips and activities. But the COVID-19 pandemic has helped her appreciate different aspects of life.
"Even though it's a small (celebration), it's special," she said. "(The last two months) have made me realize how grateful I am for my family and friends."
Her mother, Ursula, was also happy with the Tuesday night celebration to honor her child, and applauded Garces Memorial for putting on the event.
Administrators did not think when they said goodbye to students on March 13 that it would be for the rest of the academic year, Principal Myka Peck said. But she hoped Tuesday would show her seniors that they will be remembered, and cared for, for years to come.
"It's the emotional side that this night is going to be about for us," Peck added.
The school still hopes to hold a traditional graduation ceremony later this summer when it is safe to do so.
Lopez didn't get to celebrate with his entire family and classmates like last year's class did at the then-Rabobank Convention Center, but he still had several supporters cheering him on in his car. In a way, he's happy he experienced a once-in-a-lifetime event like a drive through parade.
"When we grow up, we can tell our kids we were the one class without a graduation (tonight)," Lopez said. "We're definitely special."
