Musicians hope their music can help restore water in the Kern River through Bakersfield

Vocalist-guitarist Danny Sal hadn't been exposed to much country music over his lifetime.
But when the east Bakersfield native was asked to record a cover of country music legend Merle Haggard's "Kern River Blues" as part of an awareness campaign designed to return water to Bakersfield's perennially dry riverbed, he was all-in.
"I love the Kern River," Sal said. "I'd love to see more water in the river as it flows through Bakersfield.
"When they take away the river," he said, "they take away much of the beauty of this town."
Sal and at least nine other area musical artists have signed onto the effort organized by Bring Back the Kern, an official subcommittee of The Kern River Parkway Foundation, a registered nonprofit.
Each participating artist will record his or her own cover of Haggard's tune, which was the last song he wrote before his death in 2016.
Six artists, including Sal have already posted their versions to social media, and all the videos are or will be available at bringbackthekern.org.
Like Sal, vocalist and instrumentalist Crimson Skye had never heard the song before she was approached to record it.
"I dove into the content of it," she said. And she was impressed by what she found.
"I learned some things about Merle I didn't know before," she said. "There's a melancholy aspect to the song that is very moving."
In his song, Haggard sings about boarding a jet plane and watching his home town fade in the distance as the plane climbs higher.
He was "leaving town forever," the Hag wrote, as he seemed to mourn the loss of his river as it is to diverted into irrigation canals just before it reaches the city.
"There used to be a river here, running deep and wide," Haggard laments. "Well they used to have Kern River runnin’ deep and wide. Then somebody stole the water, another politician lied."
Skye said she doesn't often mix her art with social or political issues or causes. But when she was invited to participate in trying to restore the river, she didn't hesitate.
"Sometimes it's necessary," she said. "Merle is a great example of that."
But major agricultural water interests are fighting back.
North Kern Water Storage District has launched a marketing campaign called Sustainable Kern River, which argues on its website that the water supply in the Kern sees infrequent wet years followed by long periods of drought — "and during dry years, there simply isn’t enough water to both meet the needs of the people, farmers and disadvantaged communities that depend on it, while also keeping the river flowing through Bakersfield for aesthetic reasons."
Kelly Damian, a spokeswoman for Bring Back the Kern, said Bakersfield residents are beginning to experience a shift in their mindset.
"Up until now, the river has been thought of as a commodity," she said.
But it's more than that, Damian said. The public has a right to the river as a natural resource.
She cited other cities like San Antonio, Texas and Chico in Northern California where the rivers have become an integral part of the city landscape, lifestyle, business and commerce.
"We all do better when there is water in the river," she said.
Monty Byrom, veteran Bakersfield songwriter, vocalist and guitarist, is joining his fellow musicians in their effort to make the river wet again.
"I understand that farmers need water to grow crops," Byrom said, "but there has to be a balance."
The veteran of several bands, including Billy Satellite in the '80s and Big House in the '90s and 2000s, said he's toured all across the United States. And all of the cities he's visited — except for Bakersfield — have one thing in common.
"Their rivers all have water in them!" Byrom said.