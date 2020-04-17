Saturday evening promises to be a special one at The 17th Place Townhomes.
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be dessert gift baskets offered to the facility’s residents, a chalk artist will be on hand to brighten the sidewalks, and musicians from the Bakersfield Symphony will play in the courtyard.
The facility’s management team is encouraging residents to take in the musical performance from their windows in order to adhere to social distancing protocols, according to a news release from the orchestra.
“During these stressful times when many are missing the ability to connect, the opportunity to bring live music to the residents is especially exciting,” said Holly Arnold, executive director of the Bakersfield Symphony. “Studies have shown that music is good for overall well-being and, in addition, this opportunity allows the residents to have a socially distant, but shared experience.”
