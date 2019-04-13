Buying physical music records at a store may be less common in the digital age, but many people still enjoy the experience.
Local music lovers came downtown on Saturday to participate in Record Store Day, an international event created in 2008 to celebrate independent record stores. At World Records on F Street, collectors were able to find discounts on new and used records up for purchase.
