The Kern County Museum’s fall lecture series will be in full swing with a guest lecture on Wednesday by local historian and retired teacher Gilbert Gia.
The fall series, which runs through the end of November, features lectures and two walking tours — one on midcentury architecture downtown and the other on the Eastchester neighborhood.
"This is a way for us to provide information about topics that we may not have enough artifacts for to warrant a full exhibit," said the museum's curator of collections, Lori Wear.
The series also provides an opportunity for local historians who have written books an outlet to share their with the community.
The subject of Gia's book is local civil rights leader Charles "Chops" Lawrence, who was also a boxer, actor, football star, deputy sheriff and the recipient of three bronze stars for his service in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Gia will read from his book and talk about his research for about 30 minutes and then take questions.
Proceeds from the events will help the museum pay for fixing up buildings and purchasing supplies to preserve its collection, Wear said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.