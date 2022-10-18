 Skip to main content
Museum lecture series to focus on the historic Southern Pacific Depot in east Bakersfield

Depot rendering

This architectural rendering shows what the Southern Pacific Depot on Baker Street could look like following a complete rehabilitation of the 133-year-old building. Advocates argue that the once-busy railroad station could find a second life through an adaptive-use project in Old Town Kern.

 Courtesy of Ordiz-Melby Architects — Kathy Grishaber

The Kern County Museum’s lecture series is on track Wednesday to present what could be one of its most popular and timely topics so far this year: the future of the historic Southern Pacific Depot in east Bakersfield and its relationship to the community of Old Town Kern.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Stephen Montgomery, vice chair of the Bakersfield Historic Preservation Commission — who not only worked for the railroad, but also has a background in architecture — will present, "The Southern Pacific Depot: Saving the Landmark and a Community."

