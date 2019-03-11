A heavily tattooed Bakersfield man sentenced to life without parole in the torture and murder of a woman in 2011 is now suspected of killing his cellmate at the California state prison in Corcoran.
Jaime Osuna, 31, has been placed in a restricted housing unit after correctional officers found his cellmate, Luis Romero, dead Saturday morning, according to prison officials.
Romero, 44, was serving life without parole for a murder conviction in Los Angeles County in 1992. Cause of death is under investigation.
In 2017, Osuna pleaded guilty to five charges — including first-degree murder — in the grisly slaying of Yvette Pena, 37.
Her body was found Nov. 13, 2011, at the El Morocco Motel. Prosecutors said she suffered "truly horrific" injuries, and coroner's officials ruled Pena died of blunt force injuries, sharp-force injuries and asphyxia.
During his sentencing hearing, Osuna waved at Pena's relatives and gave a thumbs-up upon being sentenced to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.