 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Murderer seeks resentencing in death of Arvin High School football star

The 1997 murder of a popular Arvin High School football captain roiled the Arvin-Lamont communities as many pondered how such a ruthless act could have happened in their town.

Almost 4,000 people flocked to Arvin High School’s football stadium to mourn Yarbrough’s murder, according to The Californian’s previous reporting. Juan Villa Ramirez and Efrain Garza, who were convicted of the crime and expected to spend the rest of their lives in prison for it — but just last week, Garza filed a petition to be resentenced, citing a bill changing the definition of felony murder.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget