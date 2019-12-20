The former girlfriend of Todd Chance who had rekindled a relationship through text messages with him shortly before his 2013 murder testified Friday that she regretted the text exchanges.
"If any part of that is the reason he’s gone, I regret that," the woman said at the end of her testimony.
Friday marked the end of the second week of the trial for Leslie Jenea Chance, a former elementary school principal, who is accused of murdering her husband, Todd Chance. In opening statements, prosecutors suggested that the rekindled romance between Todd Chance and his old flame was a motive for the murder.
Prosecutors allege Leslie and Todd Chance drove to a remote area on the morning of Aug. 25, 2013, where she shot him and then left his body in an orchard near Enos Lane and Noreiga Road. Leslie Chance has been in jail since her arrest in 2016.
Along with texting, Todd Chance's old girlfriend also testified that she sent a series of nude photos of herself to Todd Chance, which were found on his phone and submitted as evidence in the trial. They never spoke on the phone, though, or saw each other in person while they carried on the texting relationship, she said.
Rather than display the graphic photos on the courtroom projector, Judge Charles R. Brehmer instructed them to be given to the jury to view. The court went silent as each juror viewed the five photographs and passed them to the next juror as the woman sat nearby on the witness stand.
The text messages indicated that Todd Chance initiated contact with his old girlfriend. The woman resisted Chance's advances at first, prosecutor Andrea Kohler told the jury during opening statements, but in April 2013 the woman sent the nude photos.
The woman said she was in San Juan Capistrano visiting friends on the day Todd Chance was killed. A parking ticket she received that day and bank statements showing purchases she made at businesses in the San Juan Capistrano area were presented as evidence.
Leslie Chance's lawyer, defense attorney Tony Lidgett, seized on a comment the woman made at one point when she referred to the photos as "harmless."
“When I say harmless it’s because ... it was something when we were together he had seen before,” she explained.
Lidgett asked her if she still felt the photos were harmless.
No, she said.
"Because where we are right now. We're here in a murder trial," she said. "I'm ashamed of the photos."
The trial started Dec. 9 and is expected to last two months.
