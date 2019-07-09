A former elementary school principal charged in the death of her husband will face a Kern County jury in October.
Leslie Chance, 52, appeared in court July 9 for a hearing to determine a new trial date and to establish legal counsel. Her initial trial, which began in late May, was declared a mistrial on June 28. Tony Lidgett was appointed to be Chance's new attorney after Paul Cadman, Chance's former attorney, declared he had a conflict of interest and could no longer serve Chance.
The trial is re-scheduled to begin Oct. 21.
Chance was charged in the murder of her husband, Todd Chance, 45, on Aug. 25, 2013. If convicted, she could face life in prison.
Prosecutors say the couple drove that morning to the area of Noriega Road near Enos Lane, where Chance is alleged to have shot and killed her husband. Prosecutors say she abandoned the car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home by taxi and on foot.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband's body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
Chance, who was principal at Fairview Elementary School during the time of the shooting, was expected to receive around $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to court documents.
