Murder trial for adoptive parents of Cal City brothers postponed until October

A judge Friday postponed the murder trial for the adoptive parents of two California City boys until October.
Kern County Superior Court Judge Brian McNamara granted a readiness hearing Oct. 17 to determine if attorneys are ready for trial to begin. The trial for defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West previously was scheduled to begin in July.
Trezell and Jacqueline West opposed the postponement, but defense attorney Timothy Hennessy said to properly represent his client, Trezell West, he needs more time. The defense must conduct its own investigation, and review the prosecution’s documents, Hennessy added.
Jacqueline and Trezell West have pleaded not guilty to two felony counts each of second-degree murder and willful cruelty to a child in connection to the deaths of Orrin and Orson West. They also face a single count of involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy and a misdemeanor of falsely reporting an emergency.
Jacqueline and Trezell West originally were indicted for second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in March. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office then indicted them again for involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy in June.
The boys' adoptive parents reported Orrin and Orson missing in December 2019. However, the boys died three months prior to their adoptive parents reporting them missing, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said at a March press conference announcing the charges.
The boys’ bodies have not been found, Zimmer said in March.