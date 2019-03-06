In an appeal following his murder conviction in the death of his 88-year-old landlord, John Albay Galafate claimed the 2013 killing was an accident.
He argued the trial court should have issued a jury instruction regarding what's called a "mistake of fact" — in this circumstance, Galafate's alleged mistaken belief that the landlord, John Holguin Espinoza, was already dead when he placed him in the trunk of a car and dumped it in a canal.
As stated in court documents, Galafate argued such an instruction was critical to his defense as he didn't realize Espinoza was still alive and drowned when the trunk flooded.
The Fifth District Court of Appeal, however, issued an opinion Feb. 26 that the trial court made no error, in part because the defense did not rely on a mistake of fact defense at trial. Instead, Galafate's attorney argued Espinoza was in fact dead before he was placed in the trunk.
The court also noted Galafate bound Espinoza's hands and feet, casting doubt on his assertion that he "honestly and reasonably" believed Espinoza was dead.
Galafate will continue to serve 25 years to life in prison.
Espinoza, a barber and World War II veteran, was reported missing Jan. 19, 2013, a day after he told his son and a friend he was meeting with Galafate to evict him over unpaid rent.
According to Delano police reports, Galafate told detectives he visited his ex-wife and gambled the rest of the afternoon after meeting with Espinoza. The ex-wife, however, told police she hadn't seen Galafate in years.
Surveillance cameras showed a man later identified as Galafate driving around Delano in what appeared to be Espinoza's gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The car was later discovered submerged in the irrigation canal at 9th Avenue and Hronis Street.
Espinoza's body was found in the trunk.
Galafate was arrested in August 2014, almost a year after the killing. At trial, he testified Espinoza came to his apartment and told him he and his family had to move out. He said at one point he pushed Espinoza "harder than he realized," and Espinoza fell and hit his head.
Espinoza died due to the fall, Galafate testified.
But the prosecution argued Espinoza was still alive when Galafate bound him and put him in the trunk. And an autopsy determined Espinoza drowned.
