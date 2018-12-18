An appellate court has upheld the murder conviction of a Bakersfield man who was driving while high on marijuana at 80 mph when he ran a red light and careened across the center divider before slamming into another vehicle, killing a man who had been house hunting with his wife.
The evidence supported the second-degree murder conviction of Rodolfo Contreras, according to a Dec. 13 ruling by the 5th District Court of Appeal, because he acknowledged he'd been warned of the dangers of driving impaired and did so anyway.
Contreras, 26, is serving a prison term of 20 years to life.
The case marked the first pot-only fatal DUI conviction in the county.
The appellate court also rejected Contreras' argument that allowing testimony regarding a crash that occurred a month earlier in which Contreras rolled his vehicle "while speeding and driving recklessly" on the Westside Parkway prejudiced the jury against him.
Among the points raised, Contreras, 26, argued the prior crash had little or no relevance because it wasn't similar to the fatal crash.
The appellate court disagreed.
"In both the uncharged incident and the charged incident, defendant was speeding and driving recklessly when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled it," the court stated in its opinion.
"That the prior uncharged incident did not involve intoxicants and did not result in any citation against defendant, any damage to other vehicles or any injuries does not render it irrelevant."
The fatal crash occurred the morning of March 8, 2014, as Contreras barreled south on Gosford Road. He lost control of his car as he ran a red light and hit a raised center divider while crossing Stockdale Highway.
His car smashed into an SUV in the northbound lanes, killing its driver, 54-year-old David Aggio, and injuring Aggio's wife. Contreras' car split in two upon hitting the SUV and struck two other vehicles.
When told he had killed someone, Contreras responded, "I want my weed," according to court documents. He injured a toe in the collision.
Blood tests on Contreras revealed 16 nanograms of THC, the component of marijuana responsible for impairment. A prosecution expert witness testified that level of THC would have resulted in impairment.
A witness to the crash who got out of his vehicle to help testified Contreras seemed "kind of out it," according to the appellate court documents. He said Contreras had dilated eyes, was slow to respond and lethargic.
Another witness said Contreras, while still in his vehicle, screamed, "I want my pot" and "I want my marijuana," documents said. He didn't respond when the witness asked if he realized he had just killed someone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.