Murder charges dismissed against 2 teens in deaths of 2 Porterville firefighters

Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones. Both were killed in a fire on Feb. 18, 2020.

Murder charges for two teenage boys were dismissed this week after they were accused of setting fire to Porterville Public Library in 2020, which killed two responding firefighters with local ties, a Tulare County district attorney said Tuesday.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney John Sliney and the family of slain Porterville firefighters Capt. Ramon “Ray” Figueroa, 35, of Bakersfield, and Patrick Jones, 25, disagreed with a Tulare County judge’s ruling Tuesday at a press conference in Visalia.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

