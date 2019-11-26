Bakersfield Police investigators will charge one of the suspects in Sunday evening's street-racing fatality with an additional count: Murder.
BPD officials announced Tuesday afternoon that, upon further review of suspect Ronald Pierce's alleged "reckless behavior" and other circumstances, they have added the additional charge. It was not immediately clear if the charge would be first- or second-degree murder.
Maria Blaney Navarro, 58, of Bakersfield, was killed when another driver, allegedly racing a third vehicle late Sunday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield, struck her minivan, sending her and two children into the path of an oncoming crane truck. She was identified by the Kern County Coroner's office Tuesday morning.
Her two young passengers were injured but survived.
The wreck happened at dusk Sunday afternoon on one of the primary entry roads into the Seven Oaks residential development. A man apparently engaged in a street race on Old River Road, between Ming Avenue and White Oak Avenue, less than a mile west of The Marketplace shopping center, lost control and struck Navarro's vehicle at approximately 4:45 p.m.
A red Mustang, allegedly driven by Pierce, 50, and a gray Dodge Ram were involved in the street race, according to Bakersfield police. Upon impact, Navarro's van, which was not involved in the race, was sent spinning out of control and into oncoming traffic, where it was then broadsided by a crane truck, killing her.
Police arrested Pierce on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury, gross vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated, reckless driving, reckless driving causing injury and engaging in speed contest, police said. Add murder to that list.
Two juveniles in the van were taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries. The crane truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.
Pierce, who was booked into Kern County Jail Monday morning, is due in court at 3 p.m. today.
The second suspect, said to be driving the Dodge Ram, has not been apprehended. Possible charges are therefore still pending.
The case will be submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
(1) comment
RIP
Now 2 kids with no Mom.
Lives and futures drastically changed in the matter of a few seconds.
What happened to the Dodge truck racer?
5 years in the joint minimum coming to this genius. Where was his-her name in this article? Hmmmm
