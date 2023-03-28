Murder case in Cal City boys' adoptive parents to hinge on testimony from defendants’ other children

Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.